Mum’s bizarre deal with stranger to fund daughter’s wedding

A GOLD Coast mum agreed to take the rap for serious criminal offences committed by a stranger she met on Facebook in exchange for $5000 to buy her daughter a wedding dress, a court has heard.

Sophie Mai Davis, 40, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice. It related to her responding to a Facebook ad that requested a person take the fall for a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle offence in 2018 in exchange for money and the drug Ice.

The court heard Davis, who is the daughter of a well-regarded Newcastle clinical psychology professor, responded to the ad posted by a friend of the woman who committed the driving offence.

The ad called for someone to tell police they had been driving a vehicle which had evaded police and resulted in charges being laid.

Davis agreed to contact the police and say she had been driving for $5000, legal fees for court appearances on the charge and the supply of methamphetamines, the court heard.

Davis then appeared at the police station and spoke with officers, claiming she had been driving the car and was issued with a notice to appear in court, the court heard.

She then appeared in court on a number of mentions for the charges between August and December 2019, claiming to be the offender.

Davis even completed a defensive driving course in preparation for sentencing for the offence, the court heard earlier this week.

Defence Barrister Sarah Thompson told the court Davis had agreed to take the fall for the charges because she was strapped for cash and wanted to help pay for her daughter's wedding dress.

She said Davis became addicted to methamphetamines after suffering from coeliac disease and narcolepsy.

Ms Thompson said Davis found prescription drugs did not keep her awake and turned to illegal substances to do so.

The court heard Davis finally came clean about her attempts to pervert the course of justice after becoming aware of the serious nature of the driving charge and that it could see her go to jail, Ms Thompson said.

However, police had already cottoned on as they were investigating the other woman for trafficking drugs at the same time.

The court on Tuesday heard police intercepted a number of calls and texts between Davis and the woman, while they were investigating the drug offending. In the communications, the pair spoke about the plan and Davis had requested the woman give her drugs.

The court heard Davis is now working as a bookkeeper for a local cafe and receives a carers pension for looking after her younger son.

Davis was on Tuesday sentenced to two years' jail by the Southport District Court but released on immediate parole after Judge Paul Smith took into consideration her plea of guilty and co-operation with authorities.

The woman who asked Davis to take her driving charges is expected to be sentenced for drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court in May, the court heard.

