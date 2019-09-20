Menu
HOME INVASION: Police have set up a crime scene at at Phillip St, Goonellabah home after a teen was terrified when offenders poured petrol in his home and threatened to set it alight. Contributed
Crime

Mum's ashes stolen during terrifying break-in at G'bah home

Alison Paterson
by
20th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAST-thinking teenager sent messages via social media asking for help during a terrifying home invasion where the offender threatened to put petrol into his home and set it on fire.

Even more upsetting for the young man, was that the ashes of his dead mother were stolen by the invaders.

Richmond Police Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the 17-year-old was asleep alone in the Phillip St, Goonellabah house when, around 4am, he noticed a flash light shining under his bedroom door.

Insp Cloake said two offenders entered the house and one made a number of demands for cars and cash while spreading petrol throughout the house and threatening to set it on fire.

"The 17-year-old victim was in his bedroom and had no communication, so jumped on his computer and sent Facebook messages to friends seeking assistance and a friend from Coraki contacted police concerned for his welfare,” Insp Cloake said.

"The offenders have rummaged through the house and stolen a plastic bag with the ashes of the young man's mother which they possibly have mistaken for another substance.

"This item represents a significant heirloom to those concerned.”

Insp Cloake said officers attended but the offenders had already left.

"The young man was cared for, his father arrived home and the teenager has suffered no immediate physical injury,” he said.

"We have established a crime scene and are seeking any assisting from the public sighting two males including one aged around 20 wearing dark clothing, around Phillip St early this morning.”

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Lismore Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

