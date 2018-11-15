Mum expecting twins locked up for stabbing sleeping woman

Tasha Liesegang, 26, has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison. Facebook

A MOTHER pregnant with twins will give birth behind bars after breaking into a home and stabbing a woman in her bed.

Tasha Liesegang, 26, will spend the next 11 months in prison for wounding, breaking and entering and stealing.

Wednesday's sentencing in the Bundaberg District Court arose after the woman pleaded guilty to all counts in October.

On April 20, 2016 Liesegang and co-offender Harley Bossom arrived at an East Bundaberg home, looking for a woman staying there.

It is understood the two women knew each other, with the complainant later saying they had been "good friends".

After being told she wasn't home, the pair left the area, but returned some two hours later, about 11am.

This time, Liesegang and Bossom broke in to the home and made their way to the woman's bedroom.

Liesegang climbed on top of the sleeping woman, who woke to the defendant kneeling on the bed and holding a pocket knife above her head.

She told the victim: "I'm going to kill you", and a struggle ensued when the woman tried to grab the knife.

Liesegang retaliated by punching the victim in the chest and head. She then tried to stab the woman, who threw her arm out to block the advance. As a result, the blade lodged itself into the woman's arm. Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said the knife was pulled out moments later, causing blood to spurt out from the deep gash.

"The defendant told her to clean herself up," he said.

"The co-offender said, 'I've got her phone so she can't call the cops, just let her bleed out'." The woman had to undergo surgery to treat the wound, which "extended deeply" and caused nerve damage.

As a result, she now experiences reduced sensation in two of her fingers.

"This was a vicious attack, Your Honour. No doubt a terrifying experience for the complainant," Mr Cook told Judge Katherine McGinness.

"...one of the most frightening situations imaginable to wake up to - someone on your bed, threatening to kill you and then stabbing you."

The court heard when police first spoke to Liesegang that same day, she told officers she'd stabbed the woman out of self-defence.

She was later arrested but granted bail in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court the following day. As a result, Liesegang was out on bail for more than two years until her pleas of guilty in October saw her remanded in custody up to today's sentencing (28 days).

Defence barrister Jacob Robson said his client had not offended since the current matter before the court and had no prior entries on her criminal history.

He said the mother was currently expecting twins while also battling ongoing drug and personal issues.

The court heard the stabbing arose after Liesegang wrongly believing the woman had stolen some of her jewellery. Mr Robson added that his client had grown up a witness to and a subject of physical and emotional abuse, perpetrated by her father.

He argued Liesegang's exposure to violence had, as a result, negatively affected how she handled situations in her life - a matter she was trying to address through counselling.

Judge McGinness sentenced the 26-year-old to four-and-a-half years in prison with a parole eligibility date on October 16, 2019.