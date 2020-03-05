Mum waters fake house plant for two years

The woman called Caelie shared in a now-viral Facebook post how she was shocked to find out her succulent was made from plastic. Picture: Caelie Wilkes

Many people struggle to successfully keep their house plants alive.

So one mum couldn't believe the luck she was having with her "beautiful" succulent that continued to look as healthy as ever.

However, the Californian woman, Caelie Wickes, then discovered that two solid years of watering was for nothing - because her beloved plant wasn't real.

In a now-viral post on Facebook, she explained her shock when she re-potted the succulent only to discover it was made of plastic.

Captioning snaps of the realistic-looking item, the surprised social media user wrote: "I've had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant.

"It was full, beautiful colouring, just an over all perfect plant," she wrote.

"I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.

"Today I decided it was time to transplant, I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly. I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE.

"I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it's completely plastic!

"How did I not know this. I pull it from the container it's sitting on styrofoam with sand glued to the top! I feel like these last two years have been a lie."

Her post left many fellow social media users in stitches and has been liked more than 9100 times.

"God bless you for sharing! So funny," one person wrote on the post.

Another commented: "You're not alone. I've been there."

A third shared: "I'm laughing and crying with you."

And a fourth added: "Omg, I just laughed so loud!"

The mum has since been sent some real house plants by Home Depot.

