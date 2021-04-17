Menu
An injured mother watched as her son appeared in court fron behind bars.
Crime

Mum watches court hearing for son accused of stabbing her

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Walking in on crutches the mother of a man, alleged to have attempted to murder her, watched as her son appeared in court from prison.

The man, 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared by audiovisual link in Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday charged with attempted murder, intentionally choking a person without consent (DV) and wounding a person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).

About 9pm on Sunday, February 17, emergency services responded to reports of an alleged stabbing at a property on Tyalgum Road, Eungella.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man allegedly with stab wounds.

Both were flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

The woman has since been released from hospital and is receiving ongoing treatment.

The prosecution told the court a brief was now compliant and would be ready for charge certification on the next court date.

The case was adjourned to June 18 for charge certification where the man is not expected to appear.

