Mum surrenders son's malnourished dogs while he sleeps

A complaint was made to RSPCA that 'Sam' looked skinny, unwell and dirty.

A complaint was made to RSPCA that 'Sam' looked skinny, unwell and dirty. RSPCA

A MAN'S mother surrendered two dogs in his care while he was asleep when the RSPCA came knocking after complaints the pets were skinny and dirty.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how David Hamilton, 37, couldn't be raised by RSPCA when his mother surrendered two Maltese-type dogs, 'Sam' and 'Missy', who she left in his care when she moved out years earlier.

Prosecutor Tracey Jackson said RSPCA officers went to his Aroona home in June, 2016 and directed him to take the dogs to a vet for their skin conditions.

Ms Jackson said he failed to do so, and his mother, Jenny Hamilton, bought medicated shampoo for him to use instead.

She said RSPCA officers were called to the property last year after a complaint the dogs looked malnourished and were greeted in the driveway by Ms Hamilton who agreed to give them up.

The dogs were taken to RSPCA Wacol Animal Care Campus where veterinarian Alison Smith noted they were riddled with issues relevant to at least two months of neglect.

Dr Smith noted their ribs and spines were prominent, they had matted coats and severe dental diseases.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said this showed "sheer neglect" and it was obvious Hamilton was "incapable" of caring for animals.

Hamilton was fined $1899.55, with 50 per cent ordered to be donated to RSPCA, and prohibited from caring for an animal for three years.

Both dogs recovered well and were sent to a specialist rescue group together as an aged, bonded pair for adoption.

No conviction was recorded.