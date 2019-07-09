Mum steps into the ring to prove a point to kids

STEPPING UP: Heidi Crowe, Rod Ramsay and Bryce Gibbs from the Martial Arts First gym in Lismore.

LISMORE Muay Thai student Heidi Crowe is set to step into the ring for the first time while Bryce Gibbs prepares for a third stint in Thailand.

The pair have been busy training under coach Rod Ramsay at Martial Arts First with Crowe his newest addition to the ring.

Crowe, a 46-year-old personal trainer, will fight in Brisbane next week after she first started training in the sport six months ago.

"I've got a 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old daughter, I want to show them that you can do anything you put mind to if you work hard,” Crowe said.

"My daughter wants to be the water girl at the fight and I don't think they're too worried about me getting beat up.

"It's very exciting, I thought I needed something that would challenge me a bit more.

"I've always enjoyed combat sports and I wanted to come to a proper gym to get the right training.

"I was already fit so we decided to set the goal of having a fight.

"I'm thinking about it all the time, It's all part of the excitement.”

Gibbs is further advanced and has been living and fighting in Thailand as a professional.

He has won five of his six fights by knockout and is one of only a handful of Australians to compete at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

"I've been really happy with how it's turned out,” Gibbs said.

"I thought that while I'm going this well I'll keep the momentum going and head back over for the rest of the year.

"It's another world over there, but it's everything I hoped it would and I was really well prepared.

"The motivation was always there and I'm keen to get back over there and keep living it.

"There aren't many Australians there but if you fight with heart and don't take a backward step the people really respect you.”

Ramsay will run a 10-week challenge at the gym in September where some of the students will go on to fight in an event at Ballina in November.