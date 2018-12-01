Mum, son saved in frantic hospital dash

HI EVERYBODY: Premature baby Sullivan Codlin reaches out for his dad Jay Codlin and mum Jessica Cubitt at Sunshine Coast University Hospital yesterday.

HI EVERYBODY: Premature baby Sullivan Codlin reaches out for his dad Jay Codlin and mum Jessica Cubitt at Sunshine Coast University Hospital yesterday. John McCutcheon

BABY Sullivan Codlin's early arrival would have killed him and his mother had it not been for the expertise of country hospital staff.

Jay Codlin has praised staff at Maleny Soldiers Memorial Hospital for saving his partner Jessica Cubitt and newborn son.

Ms Cubitt was at her dental practice job on Thursday last week when she suffered a severe bleed.

A text to her husband who was five minutes away at their Maleny home left no confusion as to the seriousness of the situation.

"She went to the toilet and there was a lot of blood," Mr Codlin said.

He picked his partner up from work and rushed her straight to the Maleny hospital.

"Within a couple of minutes they went from just the one doctor that was there to about five or six in the room."

Ms Cubitt had suffered a placental abruption.

Sullivan Codlin is nurtured in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being born prematurely Contributed

She and Mr Codlin didn't know it, but their son Sullivan would soon be entering the world, nearly 10 weeks premature.

"They weren't telling me how serious it was but they were telling me what they were going to do," Mr Codlin said.

"They kept us calm and they kept Jess calm really."

Ms Cubitt was taken in an ambulance to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under full lights and sirens while Mr Codlin quickly dropped home to pick a few things up before following her in.

He was driving along Kawana Way Link Road when he got a call from Ms Cubitt saying Sullivan was going to be born by caesarian section.

His son was born by the time he arrived at the hospital.

Sullivan Codlin is nurtured in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after being born prematurely Contributed

Sullivan weighed 1430 grams, or three pounds and one ounce in the old measure.

Mr Codlin stayed with him while his wife recovered.

It was more than six hours until she met Sullivan for the first time.

He was in humidicrib with a breathing machine on his face and feeding lines into his belly.

His first cuddle with mum was on Saturday.

Dad got his on Sunday.

Jay Codlin and Jessica Cubitt nurse their son Sullivan Codlin in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he was born prematurely. Contributed

Sullivan won't be coming home until at least after Christmas but is constantly proving his strength and resilience.

"They (medical staff) are very surprised about how well he is," Mr Codlin said.

"They thought he was going to be a lot sicker."

It wasn't until Ms Cubitt and Mr Codlin went back to Maleny hospital to thank staff on Tuesday that they learned how serious things had been.

"They were just saying how much blood she had lost.

"She was starting to fade a lot."

They are now busy juggling daily trips to Kawana with looking after their other six children, aged between prep and Year 12.

Jessica Cubitt nurses her son Sullivan Codlin in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he was born prematurely. Contributed

They had three each from previous relationships before Sullivan arrived.

"They are absolutely smitten with him," Mr Codlin said of Sullivan's older siblings.

He said cases like his proved how essential the Maleny hospital was to the hinterland community.