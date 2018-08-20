Menu
Brookton-Corrigin Rd. Picture: Google Maps
News

Mum, son killed in parked car

by Natalie Wolfe
20th Aug 2018 12:42 PM

A MUM and her 10-year-old son are dead and three other children have been rushed to a Perth hospital after a semi-trailer slammed into their broken down car.

About midnight on Sunday, a Holden Commodore towing a trailer ran out of petrol on Brookton-Corrigin Rd, about two hours west of Perth.

A 27-year-old man left the car, his partner and four children to find a petrol station and started walking the 28km to Corrigin.

The 26-year-old mum and their four children were sitting in the car waiting for him to return when a truck ploughed into the back of the vehicle.

West Australian Police said the 46-year-old driver was towing grain trailers when he rounded a bend and crashed into the car and trailer.

The impact shunted the Commodore into a nearby paddock, killing the mother and her 10-year-old son.

Two boys aged eight and five were also seriously injured and a three-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries.

All three were flown to Perth Children's Hospital by the RAC Rescue Helicopter and a spokesman said all three were in a serious but stable condition.

The father was found by police walking along Brookton-Corrigin Rd. He was 11km west of Corrigin.

The Brookton-Corrigin Road was still closed this morning as major crash detectives investigate the incident.

