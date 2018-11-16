Menu
Fury at mum’s ‘mean’ trick.
Parenting

Mum slammed for ‘mean’ Christmas trick

by Ally Foster
16th Nov 2018 6:57 AM

A MUM has been slammed online and branded as "horrible" after sharing plans of a trick she wants to play on her two children on Christmas Eve.

The mum took to parenting forum Mumsnet to ask for opinions on her controversial plan not to tell her kids, aged 5 and 6, when it is Christmas Eve.

"My idea is they will get a good night's sleep, and I'm thinking that waking them up early and telling them it's Christmas morning will be a far bigger and exciting surprise," she wrote.

"Would I be unreasonable or mean for doing this?"

She added that all of the friends she mentioned her plan do didn't seem to think it was a good idea and it turns out most of the commenters agreed.

"What a mean idea," one person said.

"This is beyond weird confused. Don't do it, it's weird, joyless and utterly ridiculous," another said.

One wrote: "What a horrible idea. Talk about take away all the magic and excitement of Christmas."

