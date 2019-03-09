Menu
A Casino woman has appeared in court over drink driving charges.
Mum six times over limit on school run

9th Mar 2019 10:03 AM
A mother has been caught six times over the legal alcohol limit after driving her children to school on Sydneys Northern Beaches.

A member of the public called police on Friday morning to report a car was being driven erratically along Wakehurst Parkway.

Police stopped the 44-year-old woman in Dee Why where she returned an alleged positive breath analysis reading of 0.314.

The woman will appear in court on April 17, and has had her licence and car keys confiscated.

