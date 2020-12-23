Mum shamed for ‘dangerous’ lunch box

A mum has been shamed over a lunch box she packed for her small child which some parents labelled “extremely dangerous”.

A mum has been shamed over a lunch box she packed for her small child which some parents labelled “extremely dangerous”.

A mum has been shamed over a lunch box she packed for her child which some parents said looked "delicious", but others claimed contained numerous dangerous choking hazards.

The mum shared a photo of the lunch she'd packed for her two-year-old in a Facebook group for parents.

The box was packed with apple slices, raisins, pretzel sticks, mixed nuts and pigs in a blanket with shredded cheese.

While some parents were positive and said the lunch box looked "delicious" and "awesome", others harshly criticised the mum, leaving angry reactions on the site.

"Food looks great and nut butters are great but whole nuts for a 2 year old is extremely dangerous," one mum said.

"Looks good I wouldn't recommend peanuts under three years old, but it's what you're comfortable with," another said diplomatically.

"Peanuts are always a risk of the choking hazard doesn't matter what age you are."

"It's really annoying to see parents not seeing the real risk or thinking it will never happen to them," another said.

RELATED: Mum criticised for lunch box item

A woman who shared a photo of the lunch box she packed for her toddler has been told off for packing 'extremely dangerous' items.

RELATED: Dad's fury at teacher's lunch box demand

One woman told a horrific story of her nephew almost dying after being given a nut.

"My nephew ate a chocolate covered almond and he aspirated the almond and it went into his lung. He nearly died they didn't know what was wrong until his lung finally collapsed," she said.

Another commenter took the time to share a small fact sheet, listing foods that should be "kept away" from children under the age of four. It listed both hot dogs and nuts. It's not clear where the information was sourced from.

RELATED: Mum shamed over stuffed lunch boxes

One commenter shared a list of rules for feeding kids under four, including two items from the woman's lunch box.

Another commenter said the lunch box contained numerous "choking hazards", saying the hot dogs, apples and raisins all posed separate potential dangers to her child.

She suggested the hotdogs be cut lengthwise and into half moons, and the nuts be "crushed" and the apples be cut into small "match sticks".

"Raisins might be a bit risky too but I'm not sure on that one," she finished.

Others insisted the only way a toddler could be eating a nut was in "nut butter" form.

"I did nut butters around 9 months as recommended by our paediatrician. A lot of docs recommend early introduction now," one mum said.

A number of comments insisted a child should never be given a whole nut until they're over the age of four.

The administrators of the popular Facebook group eventually disabled comments on the post after more than 240 people expressed their opinion.

The Children's Hospital at Westmead warns young children are susceptible to choking as they are prone to putting items in their mouth, and are developing their chewing skills.

Any item smaller than a 20c coin poses a risk to a child under the age of three, according to the hospital's advice.

Their list of hazards includes raw fruit and vegetables, large pieces of meat and bones, popcorn, nuts, hard lollies and corn chips, as well as other small non food items.

The hospital recommends chopping and mashing harder fruit and vegetables and removing the skin and bones from meat. It also recommends against giving nuts and hard lollies that can break apart in whole pieces.

Parents should also try to minimise crying and laughing when toddlers are eating and encourage their toddlers not to "store food in their mouths".

Originally published as Mum shamed for 'dangerous' lunch box