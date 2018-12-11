Mum sets trap for parcel thief

After having a Christmas present stolen from her front door step an Aussie mum decided to set up a trap for the next thug who came to pinch her delivery.

Crysti-Lei Arnold, from Perth, was furious when her child's Christmas gift was stolen after being left outside her door, so she set up a decoy parcel to try and catch anyone else to tried to rip her off.

It didn't take long before another low-life came snooping around her house.

Security footage, which she shared on Facebook, shows a man ride up to her front door on a motorcycle and position his bike so he would be ready for a quick get away.

Mum sets up trap for thief. Picture: Crysti-Lei Arnold/Facebook

"So after last weeks theft, we put out a decoy box, full of bricks. Some d**k brain just stole it," she wrote above the video.

Just as he reaches down and snatches up the fake package, Ms Arnold opens the door.

The thief quickly speeds away with what he thinks is some kind of present, but really it was packed with bricks.

Ms Arnold can be seen giving the man the finger as he rides away.

She later added that she got the man's number plate and reported the incident to the police.