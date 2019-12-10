Woman's horrific abuse of man she tied to a dog kennel

A mum has been sentenced for her role in tying a man to a dog kennel and burning, stabbing and assaulting him with a chainsaw and sledgehammer.

The District Court heard on Tuesday that the 33-year-old woman and her former partner as well as several other people were involved in the four-day ordeal.

The woman pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and four counts of aggravated intentionally causing harm.

Judge Barry Beazley heard that in the weeks before the assault September 2017, the woman and her former partner had gone to a house in Elizabeth Downs where they had met the victim.

The victim was already in a dispute with the residents of that house over unpaid drug debts and eagerly accepted the former partner's offer of a place to stay.

The woman was less enthusiastic about the man staying at her Parafield Gardens house where she lived with her two young daughters.

The man slept on the floor of the daughter's bedroom.

On September 28 the woman found pornography, sex toys and her daughter's underwear in the guest's bags.

File image - the man was chained to a dog kennel for four days and abused during the ordeal.

Enraged, she and her partner confronted the man who said he liked to the wear girls underwear when he was high on drugs.

Judge Beazley said the man had not harmed the young girls but labelled his explanation "bizarre".

In a methamphetamine-induced rage the partner punched the victim to the face and together they tied him to a dog kennel at their house.

Over the next two days the victim was stabbed twice to the leg and hip, cut with a knife and burned to the face and hand with a lighter by the woman.

Another person, who did not live at the property, threatened the victim with a chainsaw, holding it close to his feet and slicing two toes in the process.

On September 30, two further people entered the property and hit the victim with a sledgehammer.

By October 1, the methamphetamine had worn off and the woman and her partner started bandaging the victim's wounds and gave him food.

The next day they took the victim to his mother's house and then Lyell McEwin Hospital.

He was treated for fractured eye socket, three stab wounds, burns, a broken nose, cuts to the foot and back as well as a "large number of bruises".

Both the woman and her former partner were arrested a short time later.

The woman was released on home detention where she met another man and became pregnant.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody on May 25, 2019.

In sentencing the woman Judge Beazley said the woman was "living in a state of crisis" following a series of abusive relationships which had left her "on edge" about her daughter's welfare.

He said the woman had not deliberately fallen pregnant to avoid prison time and took into account her positive growth since she was jailed.

The woman was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 months.

Judge Beazley said while it was not appropriate to suspend the sentence he would order the woman to serve her time on home detention.