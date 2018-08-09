Menu
Sigrid Green pleaded for the return of her two stillborn sons' ashes stolen from her Little Mountain home on Sunday.
News

Mum reunited with stolen ashes of stillborns

Sarah Barnham
by
8th Aug 2018 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER has been reunited with the ashes of her stillborn sons after they were stolen from her Little Mountain home.

Sigrid Green was distraught when the urn containing the ashes of her stillborn sons were stolen from her home on Sunday.

Caloundra CIB Detective Chad Kereama said about 6pm on Monday police located the urn and returned it to Ms Green.

"We returned the ashes within 20 minutes of locating them," he said.

"She was very emotional, joyous and happy, but emotional.

"It was for everyone at the house."

Currimundi man Brian Christopher Catterall was arrested on Sunday and charged with stealing, stalking and wilful damage of police property.

 

He appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday and was released on bail.

In documents tendered in court and viewed by the Daily, police have alleged Mr Catterall and Ms Green were in a relationship.

Ms Green told the police she tried to break up with Mr Catterall who in his fury, took the urn and left the house.

Police will allege he then threatened to destroy the ashes.

Magistrate Rod Madsen released the 29-year-old on strict conditions and ordered him to reappear in court on October 12.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

