Leisa Anne Hibbard outside Ipswich courthouse after admitting to possession of the drug ice.
Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
AN Ipswich magistrate has expressed concern that a mum on a pension was caught driving with $2000 worth of the drug ice in her car.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess called it "a horrible drug" when Leisa Hibbard appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

The police prosecution said a random traffic stop at Lowood uncovered the stash.

The court heard there was no suggestion Hibbard was selling drugs.

Leisa Anne Hibbard (pictured), 47, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to being in possession of drugs at Lowood on November 6, 2019; and driving when a drug (methylamphetamine) was in her blood or saliva at Lowood.

"Where do you find $2000 to waste on drugs, methylamphetamine?", a concerned Ms Sturgess asked the defendant.

"Where does a mother, on a carer's pension (have that money?).

"There is no suggestion of commerciality.

"I am told (from Hibbard's lawyer) that you are managing an addiction through your GP but there is no evidence of that before the court.

"I could be sceptical that anyone using methylamphetamine evaded being caught up to this date.

"It is quite a dubious submission that you are working on this all on your own.

"Ice is a horrible drug that causes misery in the community. You were in possession of so much.

"As a mother of teenagers you would be horrified if they were using."

Ms Sturges sentenced Hibbard to a two-year probation order that would include urine tests for drugs and drug counselling programs. For the drug driving offence Hibbard was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

