Mum-of-two's breast cancer spreads to spine, pelvis, liver

ONE friend has reached out to another and will cut off her long locks tonight in a stand against cancer.

Kyogle resident Jennifer Mancini will chop off her brown locks to raise money for her friend, 43-year-old De-anne Harvey.

She's already raised more than $3500 in one week with her GoFundMe campaign.

"I plan to raise as much as I can for a beautiful, dear friend, a beloved mother of two gorgeous young children, De-anne," Ms Mancini wrote on the page.

Jennifer Mancini and her daughter Aurelia Eden May, with Jennifer's late mother, Donna May, just before she passed away from stage 4 breast cancer in November last year.

Ms Harvey was diagnosed earlier this year with an advanced breast cancer which spread to her spine, pelvis and liver.

She has since been undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy to treat the tumours.

The campaign aims to help De-anne feel "emotionally supported throughout the process of her own hair loss" as well as once her treatment is over.

With hopes to raise $9000, Ms Mancini wants to send her friend to Bali for a healing retreat held by an esteemed doctor.

"This is a cleansing, detoxifying, fun, enlightening, soul healing journey of a lifetime, held in paradise ... a place Dee loves so much," she said.

"This retreat is run by one of the worlds most in demand health coaches, Tyler Toleman.

"I myself am a huge fan and have attended one of his incredible seminars and was blown away by the wealth of invaluable information he had about cancer and general health and it was mind boggling."

For Ms Mancini, the matter sits close to her heart after last year she lost her mother to breast cancer.

"She was an incredible inspiration to many," she said.

"She miraculously extended own life by many years whilst living with stage 4 cancer.

"We believe this was made possible by the way she lived by applying these very similar health principles to her life such as juicing (and) chemical free living.

"In honour of her memory, I wanted to pay it forward to another beautiful woman, who needs support and in a way that my Mum believed in so implicitly."

She said her dream is for De-anne to "re-enter the world, after the devastation of cancer with a new lease on life, mentally, physically, and emotionally".

Ms Mancini will be live streaming the shave on Facebook at 5pm today.