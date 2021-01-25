Mum of three sentenced after causing serious crash

A mother of three has been sentenced for causing a crash which left a girl with a fractured spine.

The woman who caused a horrific crash which left a 19-year old with a fractured spine and clavicle has been sentenced to an Intensive Corrections Order and home detention.

Honey J Danniels, 34, was sentenced in Lismore District Court for driving while under the influence of ice and dangerous driving which caused grievous bodily harm to the driver of another vehicle.

She was charged with those offences after an October, 2018 crash on Myocum Rd in Ewingsdale which left a Mullumbimby woman with a fractured spine.

The victim impact statement was read out in part in sentencing, as the court heard how the incident had left the victim with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and anxiety and the pain from the injuries “prohibited” the victim from seeing friends.

Judge Jeffery McLennan noted that since November, Danniels had enrolled in drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs which he said showed “profound illustration of a genuine intent to not go back to the former life she was living”

As part of sentencing, the court heard how Danniels knew she “can’t take back what I did” she “understood” that her “actions changed (the victim’s) life forever … and it was unfair”.

Previously, the court heard Danniels travelled to Byron Bay in a bid to “escape from all of her problems” and that she “was going on a bender to get destroyed”.

Judge McLennan sentenced Danniels to an intensive corrections order, including home detention for 12 months, and she cannot take drugs unless prescribed or consume alcohol for the duration of the order.

Danniels is also disqualified from driving for three years.