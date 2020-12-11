Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The local woman was convicted of shoplifting and drug driving.
The local woman was convicted of shoplifting and drug driving.
News

Mum-of-three cops double whammy after Big W thefts

Adam Daunt
11th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTHER has been convicted of shoplifting and driving with an illicit substance in her system

Chantelle Lee Barnett was convicted of shoplifting of less than $2000 after stealing two chargers and a backpack from Big W, totalling $180 dollars in value.

The offence occurred on July 21, 2020 and at the time of the offence, Ms Barnett was on severity appeal for a different matter.

For the shoplifting offence, Ms Barnett received a 12-month community correction order and must participate in any education program specified by the community corrections officer during that period.

Ms Barnett was also convicted for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and given a 12-month community correction order.

Additionally, Ms Barnett was disqualified from holding a driver’s or rider’s licence for nine months, ending in September 2021. Ms Barnett must also participate in any program, treatment, intervention or related activity specified in this order or by a Community Corrections Officer for the period of the Conditional Release Order.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden urged Ms Barnett to “do something to stop the cycle” and to think about her three children and the impact it would have on them.

casino court casino nsw casino police northern rivers crime news northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        Premium Content Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        News OPERATING in Alstonville and Byron Bay, the company has long term plans for a major movie HQ in Ballina.

        Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        Premium Content Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        News Queensland man banned from leaving NSW while he awaits court date

        Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        Premium Content Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        News Management of the shopping centre have issued a statement

        A strip club, a steakhouse or a water park for kids?

        Premium Content A strip club, a steakhouse or a water park for kids?

        News We got some really good (and really unusual) suggestions on what should be built on...

        • 11th Dec 2020 9:00 AM