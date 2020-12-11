Mum-of-three cops double whammy after Big W thefts

The local woman was convicted of shoplifting and drug driving.

Chantelle Lee Barnett was convicted of shoplifting of less than $2000 after stealing two chargers and a backpack from Big W, totalling $180 dollars in value.

The offence occurred on July 21, 2020 and at the time of the offence, Ms Barnett was on severity appeal for a different matter.

For the shoplifting offence, Ms Barnett received a 12-month community correction order and must participate in any education program specified by the community corrections officer during that period.

Ms Barnett was also convicted for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood and given a 12-month community correction order.

Additionally, Ms Barnett was disqualified from holding a driver’s or rider’s licence for nine months, ending in September 2021. Ms Barnett must also participate in any program, treatment, intervention or related activity specified in this order or by a Community Corrections Officer for the period of the Conditional Release Order.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden urged Ms Barnett to “do something to stop the cycle” and to think about her three children and the impact it would have on them.