PAWSOME: Tears of joy as woman's puppies are returned safe

A GOLD Coast family cried tears of joy after police and a local pet detective Kirilly Cull reunited them with their missing puppies.

Since Friday Elanora woman Jeni Merry had been desperately searching for her four labradoodle puppies Basil, Dill, Pickle and Nutmeg after they were taken during a break in.

"My heart sank when I got home that night," Mr Merry told the Bulletin.

Jeni Merry with her returned puppies and the police officers who helped get the animals home. Picture: Missing and Stolen Pets Australia.

'I THOUGHT I LOST MY BABY': MUM'S FIGHT FOR VAX CHANGE

"The room was spinning, the back door had been bent in.

"This was the first time since they had been born that I had left the house - I felt so guilty."

It is believed those who took the animals worth $6000 each were known to the family.

In need of help Ms Merry reached out to pet detective Kirrily Cull who runs Missing and Stolen pets Queensland.

"She was like an angel just relentless. I only slept a few hours over the last few days following tips we were frizzled trying to get the puppies back.

Jeni Merry with her stolen puppies as they are checked at the vet. Picture: Missing and Stolen Pets Australia.

"Four of the seven puppies were taken so their mum she kept looking for them everywhere."

In recent months Ms Cull had helped reunite a number of owners with their animals and helped police build a case against the individuals responsible.

After 48 hours following leads Ms Cull was able to assist police in locating the pets.

A search warrant was issued at a home in the North of the Gold Coast where the puppies were found.

Ms Merry was reunited with the litter on Monday evening.

"I'm so thankful to the police who acted and especially thankful to Kirrilly," Ms Merry said

"Their mum was beside herself licking them all."

"I couldn't believe they got home safe."

Missing puppies belonging to Jeni Merry are checked at the vet before they are returned home.

Police say the animals were found at a unit at Arundel at 5.30pm yesterday.

"Officers checked on the puppies again today and they are thriving and feeding well," the spokeswoman said.

"Mum are dad are understandably very protective parents at the moment."

A 47-year-old Palm Beach man has been charged with burglary and commit indictable offence. A court date is yet to be set.

Originally published as Mum of stolen puppies was 'beside herself'