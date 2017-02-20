Mum of six keen to study and return to work

New horizons are in the sights of Alison Binder who is going back to work with the blessing of her husband Jason and their six sons.

RAISING six sons with her husband is the perfect background to surviving the demands of returning to the workforce.

Being able to juggle the enormous responsibilities of co-parenting six sons under eleven, Alison Binder is now ready to face the challenge of the workforce after completing a Certificate II in Community Pharmacy at TAFE.

Ms Binder said while bringing up six boys can be a handful particularly when juggling homework at the end of the day, she and her husband Jason developed a routine for her boys so that she would have time for to study.

"Since day dot, the boys have had a clear routine with a bed time that suits their age, after 7pm it's me time,” she said.

The hard work has been well worth the effort.

"Admittedly a few people have called me crazy but I think I'm so lucky to have a beautiful big family and I was ready to do more with my brain...and have adult conversation,” Ms Binder said.

"Last year I decided I wanted to do something for myself and something that would stretch me beyond my boundaries,”.

Ms Binder said her teachers were amazing.

"I've learned so many new skills and gained confidence to know what I'm doing,” she said.

"The best part is that the day I graduated, Priceline pharmacy in Lismore Square offered me a job.”

Her teacher of pharmacy, Danielle Marson, said Ms Binder was diligent and professional in her approach to her studies and a great example of how the courses can be managed by busy parents.

Ms Binder now recommends other parents look at returning to work after a career break.

"Definitely go to TAFE and look at your options, speak to the teachers, they're really approachable and they will go out of their way to support you,”she said.

"You can do it if you really want to and if you believe in yourself, you'll be busy but you'll get it done,” says Ms Binder.

To explore the TAFE NSW go to www.northcoasttafe.edu.au/explore-a-career/retail-and-logistics.aspx or phone 1300 628 233.