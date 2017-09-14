Mum of four loses everything after boat sinks

ROADS and Maritime Services are currently evaluating how to remove a sunken trawler from the Ballina boat harbour.

Marc Stapelberg

A SUNKEN fishing trawler in West Ballina has left one devastated resident with nothing "but the shirt on her back”.

On Monday night the 13m private vessel sank at the Ballina trawler harbour, requiring efforts to contain the diesel fuel and assessments on how to remove it.

The boat was owned by Lisa Magnay, and her daughter Teiga Murray has set up a GoFundMe page to help get her mother back on her feet.

She far it has raised more than $1500.

"Not only does Mum need to replace all of her personal items, clothing, cookware and furniture, she also faces costs in the tens of thousands of dollars to remove the boat from the marina - with no guarantee that once it is out it can be repaired and become her home again,” Ms Murray wrote.

DEVASTATING: Mother of four lost all her possessions when her dream home sunk in Ballina Harbour.

"This boat was Mum's dream home and she was so happy when it became a reality.

"It was a place where she could fish, grow her own veggies in her container garden and have her family and friends over to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.”

Ms Magnay moved on to the boat earlier this year.

"She's been the happiest I've ever seen her since living on the boat. It's something she's always dreamed of and she took out a loan to get the extra to do it,” Ms Murray said.

"She loved living on the water and will miss it dearly.”

The mother of four said she wishes she hasn't lost everything the kids had made, and other personal belongings like photos.

It's expected a crane will be needed to lift the boat, and hopes are the boat will be able to be repaired and eventually restored.