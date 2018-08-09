Mum-of-four defies traumatic past to open new business

LIVING THE DREAM: Single mother of four, Tracie Callaghan, 35, has opened her one stop healing shop in Lismore.

A SINGLE mother-of-four has overcome a traumatic past to open her dream business in Lismore.

After experiencing childhood sexual abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, depression, alcohol abuse, as well as falling pregnant with her first child at age 15, Tracie Callaghan decided to take control of her life.

She embarked on a journey of self-discovery to heal herself and eventually heal others.

The third generation Nimbin resident began to seek out coaches, mentors and teachers is now a qualified usui reiki practitioner, theta healer, personal trainer, life coach, mindfulness and meditation teacher.

Now Ms Callaghan has proudly opened Heart Body Soul Healing Centre in Lismore.

"I'm over the moon,” she said.

"It took about four years of planning ... I've worked so hard to get here.

"I want to make Heart Body Soul a community healing hub. I want people to find their tribe and find a place where they belong.”

Offering a range modalities including energy healing, theta healing, workshops, moon ceremonies, meditations, one on one and life coaching, mentorship and massage, Heart Body Soul also has a beautiful range of crystals and incense.

"We have three other practitioners other than myself - a transference healer a woman who does animal reiki and animal readings and a lady who does soul voice sound healings and massage,” she said.

"We just need a yoga teacher.”

The push to open her own business came after realising that working for others meant she could not be as available for her children as she wished.

"My youngest boy is seven and he has ADHD and a few other things going on, so I needed to be available for him,” Ms Callaghan said.

"I have more control now because I am my own boss and I can have the kids in here sometimes.”

Ms Callaghan's end goal is to be able to offer healing other women who are struggling.

"Because I've been housed by North Coast Community Housing after domestic violence I would like to be able to offer services to the women on who are housed there at a heavily discounted price,” she said.

"They need healing the most, trust me I know.”

She said with the support of the community she has confidence her small business will thrive in Lismore's CBD.

"It was in the back of my mind that businesses that have closed since the flood and not recovered,” she said.

"I volunteered for three weeks after the flood with my kids, so I really saw first hand the devastation from the people who had lost their businesses and homes.

"But I saw what we did after the flood and I know we can do it again as a community and build Lismore's back up. People just need to keep supporting local businesses as much as they can.”

Find Heart Body Soul at Suite 1, 8a Carrington Street, Lismore or on Facebook.