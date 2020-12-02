Mum-of-five attacks woman while brandishing a knife

A North Coast woman has been sentenced for her brutal attack on her brother’s former partner. Note: this image is a demonstration only and not the knife used in the attack. Photo: generic

MONIQUA Dalton confronted her brother’s former partner brandishing a kitchen knife while the victim defended herself with a child’s scooter in the front yard of a North Coast home.

Dalton, 46, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 25 to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to documents, the Pottsville woman had let her brother’s former partner and her children stay overnight at Dalton’s home on May 7, 2018.

After the victim took her children to school the next morning, she got a flat tyre coming back to the Tweed Coast Rd address.

The woman asked Dalton for help and after waiting a short time, she went inside to confront Dalton.

An argument occurred and the mother-of-five began pushing the victim out of her house and onto her front lawn where Dalton began punching her.

The victim told police she put her hands up and also threw punches in self defence.

Dalton went back inside and returned with a kitchen knife, waving it at the victim in an aggressive manner.

The woman picked up a child’s scooter lying in the front yard and told Dalton: “If you stab me I’ll hit you with the scooter”.

Dalton dropped the knife but grabbed the scooter and used it to hit the victim three times in the head, leg and back.

When police arrived, the victim was so dazed she was incoherent.

The assault also breached a community corrections order Dalton received for drunkenly punching a stranger at a Tweed bus stop in April of 2017.

Defence solicitor Riley Owens said Dalton wanted to enter residential rehabilitation in Queensland to address her drinking problem.

He told the court Dalton claims both herself and the victim were drinking at the time of the offence.

Mr Owens said Dalton had suffered family and domestic violence in the past and received a disability pension for a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and schizophrenia.

Magistrate Michael Dakin convicted and sentenced Dalton to a 12-month intensive corrections order with a condition to abstain from drinking alcohol.

She was also convicted and resentenced for the 2017 assault charge with another 12-month intensive corrections order.