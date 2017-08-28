Mum makes it to Bledisloe Cup for Izack's first game

Mum Donna Watts hugs EVans Head's Izack Rodda in his debut game with the Wallabies in Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup.

TO SAY the town of Evans Head was excited about the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday night would be an understatement.

There wouldn't have been many televisions not switched to the rugby game for a chance to see local boy Izack Rodda run out on the field for his maiden game with the Wallabies.

None would have been more excited though, than his mum Donna Watts, who expected to also be watching it on tv, but thanks to a wonderful set of circumstances, was at the game in Dunedin on the sidelines.

Friend Lisa Racz semi-jokingly did a call out on Facebook to help Ms Watts.

"Desperately Needed. Anyone that knows someone with a jet that could fly the most awesome, dedicated mum to NZ tomorrow to see her boy, Izack Rodda play in the Bledisloe Cup, please pm myself or Donna Watts. Pack your bags girl, I told you I'd try!!!"

Just over 24 hours later Ms Watts posted that she was in New Zealand.

"Thanks to the amazing Wallabies! Three plane flights and an early start at 1.30 this morning I'm here," she posted.

"Thanks Lisa, there are angels in this world. Izack was surprised!!"

Rodda ran onto the field late in the second half playing well in defence with a few good runs, despite Australia going down to New Zealand 35-29.