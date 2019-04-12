Mum loses 40kg for better life

MUM Claire Rowe has lost 40kg in the last 3 years and is encouraging healthy living. Claire with her two children Delilah, 3, and Autumn, 4.

MUM Claire Rowe has lost 40kg in the last 3 years and is encouraging healthy living. Claire with her two children Delilah, 3, and Autumn, 4. Patrick Woods

WEIGHING close to 100kg and with two children under two, Claire Rowe decided to make a change.

Four years on, Mrs Rowe is 40kg lighter and has her sights set on a body building competition in Brisbane later this year.

"I've just completely changed my body shape really, from hard work, consistency and just showing up for myself everyday," she said.

"This journey has given me a life. I was morbidly obese and now I look like a gun."

The Maroochydore mother lost her dad when she was younger and was determined to do everything in her power to be there for her kids and teach them how to live a balanced lifestyle.

She became a Zumba trainer this year and would cook with her three and four year old daughters whenever she could.

Claire Rowe lost over 50kg and is getting ready to take on a body building competition in Brisbane. Contributed

"I want to be rocking and keeping up with them until I'm silver haired and showing them how its done," Mrs Rowe said.

"Its always been for them, they're my everything, the whole reason I've done it."

Mrs Rowe is now working towards building muscle to take out the top place at the upcoming competition with her personal trainer and ex figure international body builder, Susie Opdam.

"I've just got this fire inside of me and I want gold all the way," she said.

"It's turned me into a competitive beast.

"I've got a bit more work to put in but I'll still give it a good crack."

She reached 55kg and is hoping to gain a further 5kg of muscle before she competes.

Mrs Rowe said her mental health had also "come in leaps and bounds".

She is working to encourage other mothers, especially those who also struggled with postnatal depression.

"I feel like a freaking champion," she said.

"All I want to do is share with people what I've achieved because I really believe every one has the ability to be the best versions of themselves.

"Find what you love and don't look back because there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Mrs Rowe is in the running to receive $5000 if she is voted in the top 10 of her recently completed four week shred.

The prize money will give her the chance to take her daughters back to England to meet their grandparents and the rest of their family for the first time.

"I would love to gather support from my fellow Sunshine Coasters because I would love nothing more than to be in the top 10," she said.

"For my family to meet my children would just be a dream come true."

To vote, visit https://thesculptedvegan.com/4wsfinal/?fbclid=IwAR3EWh9vj5OH_ROYYXZenS4RwEILmtv_RZve6KZMM-bfWdDt9cT0060WXoM