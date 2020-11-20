Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The end product looked like this – seems harmless, right?
The end product looked like this – seems harmless, right?
Offbeat

Mum lashed over daughter's ‘manky’ lunch

by Hana Carter, The Sun
20th Nov 2020 8:08 PM

A mum has been left horrified after she was trolled over the soup and macaroni lunch she made for her daughter.

Scottish woman Lauren Denholm was called "manky" for serving a packet of macaroni cheese and Heinz tomato soup to her "fussy" child.

The mum-of-two was relieved after finding a meal that her daughter Wynter would eat and wanted to share it on social media to help other parents.

She had mixed the instant cheese pasta with a tin of cream of tomato soup after seeing another mum make it on Snapchat.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

A mum has been slammed for serving a packet of macaroni cheese and Heinz tomato soup to her 'fussy' child.
A mum has been slammed for serving a packet of macaroni cheese and Heinz tomato soup to her 'fussy' child.

Lauren said her four-year-old daughter had seen a picture of the cheesy pasta concoction and pleaded to have it for her dinner.

To Lauren's surprise, Wynter eat the entire meal, which was unusual as she was usually a picky eater.

But after sharing the snap on social media, Lauren was met with a barrage of abuse - with some even cruelly calling the dish "paedo food".

Hundreds shared the post, leaving a number of vile comments, with one calling the mum-of-two "manky".

"What sort of wrong yin type of creature would do that! F******g boggin," said one person.

Another proclaimed: "Paedo food that."

"Manky Wuman," wrote a fourth.

The end product looked like this – seems harmless, right?
The end product looked like this – seems harmless, right?


A different user added: "Straight up nonce behaviour."

Another wrote: "It is 10.21am on a Monday morning and my WEEK has been ruined. That is absolutely honkatonk. Sitting here ragin. Get this idea so far south away from me."

Shocked by the comments, Lauren said she didn't understand why her post had gotten such a reaction.

"I get it, some people don't like certain food combinations. Fine. But the abuse I got was absolutely appalling. Why on earth are people so, so angry about it?" she said.

"They are accusing me of all sorts of bizarre behaviour but they are the ones making vile comments about a wee girl.

"The should get a grip."

Thankfully, not everyone hated Lauren's macaroni soup, one said it looked "class," writing: "That looks class!!! What a game changer."

A second posted: "Add grated cheese on top tastes even better."

Others shared their own unusual food combinations, including: "Make it into a bake covered in crushed crisps and cheese then grilled."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

 

 

 

Originally published as Mum lashed over daughter's 'manky' lunch

Lauren Denholm was called 'manky' for serving up the bowl
Lauren Denholm was called 'manky' for serving up the bowl

More Stories

Show More
food lunch offbeat parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        Premium Content Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        News FIRE and water damage caused extensive and expensive repairs for St Carthage’s...

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her...

        ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        Premium Content ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        News Liz Britton’s family demand answers as new evidence comes to light