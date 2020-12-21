Mum labelled drug 'foot soldier' sentenced over meth supply

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Ashleigh Aitken. Source: Ashleigh Aitken Facebook

A LISMORE mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty to supplying a prohibited drug after she was targeted by a local police operation looking into the supply of methylamphetamine.

Ashleigh Aitken pleaded guilty to supplying 49.75 grams of methylamphetamine between April 8 to 22 this year.

Operation Braun Beck, launched by police In January 2020, identified Aitken as being involved in the supply of prohibited drugs in Ballina and Goonellabah, according to court documents.

Court records show a series of text messages between Aitken and her co-accused, Dillion Buddy Ingleton, discussing the supply of methylamphetamine, which is a prohibited substance and Xanax, which is a restricted substance under the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act.

In one conversation, according to court documents, the 30-year old calls her co-accused a "good c--t".

According to court records, at about 9:05am on Friday, May 1, police executed a search warrant at Aitken's house and located scales, drug packaging and a mobile device. Aitken was arrested, cautioned and taken to Lismore police station.

In sentencing, the defence said Aitken had low-level involvement in the supply and was a "facilitator or foot soldier" and had been clean for three months.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said that Aitken was effectively performing "street-level dealing" and labelled methylamphetamine as a "dreadful" drug which had significant impacts on the local community.

Aitken received an 18-month intensive corrections order with an illicit drug prohibition.

The co-accused, Dillion Ingleton, is in court facing charges of possessing a prohibited drug which police allege was gratwo Ms of methylamphetamine at 7:45pm on April 17 at Lillian Rock.

On the same night and time, police also allege Mr Ingleton possessed 35 grams of cannabis leaf.

Ingleton will return to court next year.