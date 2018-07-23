Mother jailed over baby’s bathtub death

Kandita Kattenberg, with baby Carlyle, was charged with the manslaughter after the little boy drowned in the bathtub.

A CHARTERS Towers mother whose baby son was left alone in a bathtub to drown has been jailed.

Kandita Rose Kattenberg, 29, faced the Supreme Court in Townsville to be sentenced for manslaughter over the death of nine-month-old Carlyle on November 9, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said Kattenberg's 10-year-old son had been bathing Carlyle on the afternoon he died, along with his three-year-old sister.

"This was not a blip on the radar … this is a consequence of a pattern of conduct where it was only a matter of time," he said.

Mr Crane said it was Kattenburg who called the 10-year-old boy away from the bathroom.

"He got involved in a game of tiggy with his brother and friends and didn't return," he said.

The court heard the bath started at 4.10pm and paramedics were called at 4.55pm and it was unknown how long Carlyle had been alone in the bath.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said Kattenberg did not have any intention to harm Carlyle and was "overwhelmed with the responsibility and guilt of what took place".

"Importantly she accepts roundly that allowing a 10-year-old to supervise a nine-month-old child was unacceptable," he said.

The court heard Kattenberg's remaining four children now reside with their fathers.

Justice David North said the baby's death was "a serious example of neglect leading to the death of an infant."

Kattenberg was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, suspended after 12 months for an operational period of four years.