Ballina mum finds blade in supermarket nappy bag

A PREGNANT mum was shocked to find a blade concealed inside a nappy bag while shopping at Ballina Kmart on Saturday.

Twenty six weeks into pregnancy with her second baby, Jacinta Carlton was browsing through nappy bags on the store shelf when she found a three inch rusty blade hidden inside a bag compartment.

"I was checking all the nappy bags and it was clear as day and about three inches long, it was very rusty very horrible," Mrs Carlton said.

"It was from a tool or a blade knife ... of all the places to find it."

Mrs Carlton took the Tiny Little Wonder bag to customer service and posted a photo of the blade in the bag on social media to warn other residents to be careful.

"I still bought from Kmart, I wasn't angry at Kmart," Mrs Carlton said. "I left happy. Confused, but happy."

Kmart Ballina was contacted for comment.