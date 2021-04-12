Mum dobbed in son for cultivating cannabis, court hears

A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis.

A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis.

A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis, after his mother called the police on him.

James Edward David Winter appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to cultivating and possessing two large and one small cannabis plants.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Winter needed to address his cannabis use.

“Your mum was worried about you, that’s why she called the police,” Ms Crittenden said.

“It sounds like on the fact sheet you’ve got some issues you need to deal with.

“Whatever your attitude to cannabis, it is illegal.”

The court heard Winter had been “cooperative with police” admitting the plants were his at the first opportunity.

Winter was convicted for cultivating cannabis and fined $250.

He was also convicted for the possession charge under section 10A, with no penalty imposed.