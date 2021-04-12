Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis.
A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis.
News

Mum dobbed in son for cultivating cannabis, court hears

Aisling Brennan
12th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Northern Rivers man has been convicted for cultivating cannabis, after his mother called the police on him.

James Edward David Winter appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to cultivating and possessing two large and one small cannabis plants.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Winter needed to address his cannabis use.

“Your mum was worried about you, that’s why she called the police,” Ms Crittenden said.

“It sounds like on the fact sheet you’ve got some issues you need to deal with.

“Whatever your attitude to cannabis, it is illegal.”

The court heard Winter had been “cooperative with police” admitting the plants were his at the first opportunity.

Winter was convicted for cultivating cannabis and fined $250.

He was also convicted for the possession charge under section 10A, with no penalty imposed.

cannabis cultivation cannabis possession casino local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New ambulance station promised to support paramedics

        Premium Content New ambulance station promised to support paramedics

        News A new ambulance station will be built in the Northern Rivers to provide greater care to the community.

        Man dies after being pulled from water near Byron Bay

        Premium Content Man dies after being pulled from water near Byron Bay

        News Emergency crews were called to two separate drowning incidents in NSW on the...

        Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins

        Premium Content Countdown for popular Northern Rivers ball begins

        News The ‘important’ event highlighting Richmond Valley reconciliation progress is set...

        ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        Premium Content ‘Crucial time’: New festival to reignite music industry

        News ‘A Byron music festival back into Byron itself’