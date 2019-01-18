Mum creates money spinner out of grooming mishap

Julia and Arrlann Christie with their chidlren Emmett, Allira and Liandra are thrilled with the success of Nail Snail.

Julia and Arrlann Christie with their chidlren Emmett, Allira and Liandra are thrilled with the success of Nail Snail. Aisling Brennan

A PARENTING tragedy was the inspiration behind this unique children's nail trimmer that's quickly becoming every mum and dad's secret weapon.

Five years ago Banora Point mother-of-three Julia Christie was trimming her eldest child Emmett's nails when she accidentally cut the tip of his finger.

The trauma she felt from hurting her child during the mundane grooming task led her on a determined path to find a better solution to nail trimming for children around the world.

After hours of dedicated work, Ms Christie finally launched the Nail Snail, which recently was named a finalist in the Australia By Design 2018 Awards for Innovation.

Ms Christie was also named the 2018 AusMumpreneur Product Innovation Award.

We chat to Ms Christie about her Nail Snail product:

Julia Christie has won an impressive amount of awards since starting her business Nail Snail. Aisling Brennan

How is the Nail Snail helping parents?

It is absolutely changing the way parent's face nail trimming.

Originally if you trim nails with scissors it's very daunting and scary for a parent because the possibility of injury is very real.

The Nail Snail takes away the fear.

I've had parents tell me they've used the Nail Snail while their children are asleep and do it in a minute.

Was it challenging creating a brand new product from scratch?

Yes, even though the product is deceptively simple, it took two years to get the blade right.

But I'm so glad I stuck at it. A lot of my process so far has been Googling things because I don't know how to do any of this.

Then you find some groups on Facebook where you can post things on Facebook, for example about finding a patent lawyer, and so many people will share their recommendations.

Have you found the whole Mumpreneur community beneficial?

I've met a lot of Mumpreneures through Facebook.

I have a love hate relationship with the term Mumpreneur.

I love it because it's an amazing community and we should be proud that we're mums and amazing business women and we're doing all this amazing work.

But the other part of me thinks that I'm not just an Mumpreneur, I'm an entrepreneur.

I'm making an incredible global award winning business.

We're all unique individual mums, women and business women.

But the internet is enormous, the connections through social media is mind blowing and the fact that you can work from home is incredible.

What are you plans for the future? I've just sent off 500 products to India, which is my first expansion into the Indian market.

If I can hit 1 per cent of the Indian market, it'll be a huge success. I'd love to get to the point where if one of the Nail Snails were sold in a developed country I could donate another one to a paediatrician in a developing country.