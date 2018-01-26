Menu
Mum charged after snatching son, 2, from child services

A mum has been charged after snatching her son, 2, from child services.
Claudia Jambor
POLICE have charged a Northern Rivers mother for snatching her toddler during a supervised child services visit, sparking a mass search in the region's north.

The 29-year-old woman and her son, 2, were found in bushland near a property off William Rd, Wadeville near Nimbin shortly after 3pm yesterday after a five-hour search.

The woman was taken to Lismore police station and charged with one count of take/detain a child with intent to remove from parental control. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court in March.

Her son is now in the care of Family and Community Services.

Acting Inspector Craig Aherns was on scene when the pair was found. He said the toddler wasn't distressed but he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital as a precaution.

He said a tip off from the public led officers to the Wadeville property, where Acting Insp Aherns said police sighted no other persons residing there at the time.

The car the woman was driving was found at the property.

Topics:  child abduction nimbin northern rivers community northern rivers crime richmond lac

