Mum named as ‘worst passenger ever’

Helen Butcher has been jailed following her drunken antics on a TUI flight. Picture: MEN Media/australscope

Helen Butcher has been jailed following her drunken antics on a TUI flight. Picture: MEN Media/australscope

A MUM branded the "worst passenger ever" punched a flight attendant in the privates after downing half a bottle of wine and two vodkas at an airport bar.

Helen Butcher left fellow passengers in tears after launching into a foul-mouthed rant on the flight operated by TUI from Manchester to Kos, Greece, The Sun reports.

The 51-year-old had knocked back half a bottle of wine on the way to the airport and drank two vodkas in the bar before boarding her 3.50pm flight on June 27 last year.

After ordering a gin and tonic on the plane, Butcher then punched a male flight attendant in the genitals, leaving him in "intense pain", a court heard.

She then flew into a rage after cabin crew were told not to serve her any more booze and repeatedly told staff on the four-hour flight to "f**k off".

A flight attendant called Butcher the “worst passenger” he had encountered in his 20-year career. Picture: Cavendish Press

Butcher has now been jailed for 21 weeks after she admitted to two counts of assault, one count of being drunk on an aircraft and one count of using threatening words or behaviour at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard Butcher, who was flying with her daughter, had to be given a written warning from the captain about her behaviour.

When the cabin manager went to speak to her, she "took hold of his face" with her hands and said: "I'm deaf and I can lip-read or just f*** off".

In a statement, cabin crew member Shay Kelly said Butcher was "causing concern to passengers with children who were sitting within her vicinity and was angry, loud and abusive.

"In 20 years experience on board aircraft, this person was the worst passenger I have ever dealt with."

Butcher was travelling with her daughter. Picture: Cavendish Press

Butcher also stood up while the plane was in descent and continued to scream abuse before she was removed from the plane on arrival in Kos.

Staff found a litre of vodka in a carrier bag, which she denied drinking from, and passengers said the start of their holidays were "ruined".

Defence lawyer Raquel Simpson said Butcher accepted her behaviour was "appalling" and wanted to apologise to staff and passengers on the flight.

She said Butcher had a longstanding problem with alcohol, and had drunk more in recent years as a way of coping with the death of her father.

In handing down his sentence, Judge David Stockdale QC told Butcher "families who boarded that flight were put in distress".

"Children were seen to hold their hands over their ears so as not to hear your foul language," he told Butcher.

"Nervous flyers were seen to be crying, such was their distress as a result of your behaviour. They had to be comforted by other passengers.

"The wider public suffer because they should expect to use aircraft safely.

"It is behaviour such as yours that threatens the comfort and safety of other passengers and crew."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.