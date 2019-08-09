Mum allegedly tried to kill herself and child, 4

A mother was charged with attempt to murder her child in an alleged murder-suicide at a Mudjimba home.

A MOTHER cried as a court heard the distressing details of her alleged attempted murder-suicide involving her four-year-old child.

The mother-of-three, aged 45, cannot be identified in order to protect her alleged victim who will remain in their grandparents' care.

The woman is charged with attempt to murder - domestic violence offence following an incident at a Mudjimba home on July 26.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court today heard the defendant and her child were found unconscious in a running car after she sent a concerning text to her friend and left a note.

Both the defendant and her child woke and suffered "no ill-effect".

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens objected to the woman's freedom and urged she remain in custody "for her own safety".

He expressed concern she may try contact her child, or intervene with witnesses.

The defendant, a former medical firm employee, presented to court with an unblemished criminal record.

Defence counsel Liam Dollar argued his client ran no risk of failing to appear before court.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the evidence against the accused was strong and she would likely spend time in custody if found guilty.

But he said the matter could take up to two years to reach the Supreme Court, and the defendant risked too much time behind bars even if convicted.

Mr McLaughlin told the court Queensland Health had assessed the defendant since her arrest, and deemed her a suitable person to be in the community with follow ups.

He granted her bail on a number of conditions, including that she not contact or attempt to contact her alleged victim.

She is also not allowed to attend her parents' Noosa Heads home or consume any alcohol as it is alleged she had consumed an excessive amounts before her alleged crime.

She must also surrender her passport and comply with any mental health treatment.

Before she was escorted from the room, the accused let out a fleeting smile and nod towards her sister and parents who supported her in court today.

The matter will return to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 4.