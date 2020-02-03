Multiple wins a highlight for Lennox Head at surf carnival

Action from the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving championships at Kingscliff on the weekend. Photos Surf Lifesaving NSW

LENNOX HEAD surf lifesaver Nathan Mackenzie won the under-17 ironman and board race at the NSW Country surf lifesaving championships at Kingscliff on the weekend.

He was one of only a few Far North Coast competitiors to win multiple events with teammate Niamh Sharpe winning both her board races in the under-13 division.

The seasoned Cudgen stormed home in the teams events on Sunday to claim overall honours ahead of Warilla-Barrack Point and third placed Byron Bay.

Byron Bay did well in team events and also had wins across the senior divisions.

The Cudgen team of Scott McCartney, Jarrad Cain and Kai Onley were too strong for Warilla’s Ben Carberry, Hayden White and Jayden Allen to claim the open male taplin relay with the club also winning the U19 male ski relay and open male board relay.

Fifteen year-old Lily O’Sullivan dominated by winning the U17 and the open female surf race, U17 ironwoman, the U17 board and board rescue and the open board rescue and open board race with Olissa Onley.

Hayley Smith and Anthea Warne held out the rest of the pack in the U19 Female Surf race and the U19 board, the U19 board rescue, the U19 iron and the opens iron events.

Smith also won gold in the open female beach sprint.

The Cudgen girls won gold in the U17 and U19 Female Taplin Relays, U19 Female Ski relay, U17, U19 and open female board relays.

Individually, Olissa Onley was first in the U17 and the 2km beach runs and Sophie Boyd in the U19 board riding.

Cudgen president Grant Rogers was proud of his clubs efforts by winning the carnival pointscore for a fourth straight year.

“It was such a big team effort,” Rogers said.

“This is a big one for the kids, a lot haven’t come first today (Sunday).

“This is all about team spirit and participating together and keeping each other going and going one better than we have before.”

Top Ten Overall Pointscore

1 Cudgen 1037

2 Warilla-Barrack Point 826

3 Byron Bay 456

4 Lennox Head-Alstonville 433

5 Sawtell 336

6 Port Macquarie 284

7 Tacking Point 222

8 Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore 212

9 Yamba 183

10 Coffs Harbour 153