B-double and bus towing a trailer crash on Pacific Highway

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Pacific Highway at Halfway Creek.

UPDATE: A B-DOUBLE has run over a trailer, which was being towed by a bus, throwing the Pacific Highway between Coffs Harbour and Grafton into gridlock this afternoon.

Police said the heavy vehicle ran over the trailer as it travelled north on the highway towards Grafton.

The crash, 2km south of the Range Rd overpass, at Halfway Creek was reported to emergency services around 1.20pm

No one was injured.

The b-double is currently blocking one northbound lane of the highway.

Police are directing heavy holiday traffic around the crash scene via the other northern lane.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan their trip.

A heavy vehicle tow truck is on scene.

