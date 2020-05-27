Multiple threats in big Beef Week Cup field

Jockey Belinda Hodder will ride At Witz End in the Beef Week Cup at Casino on Friday. Photo Adam Hourigan

Jockey Belinda Hodder will ride At Witz End in the Beef Week Cup at Casino on Friday. Photo Adam Hourigan

FIFTEEN horses will run in the Beef Week Cup after acceptances came through for the $31,500 feature race at the Casino Racing Club on Friday.

Lismore trainer Owen Glue will pin his hopes on four-year-old gelding At Witz End which is aiming for a third straight win.

In-form jockey Belinda Hodder has the ride and was on board for both its wins at Grafton and a placing at Ballina last month.

>>> High praise for a horse on the rise

Ballina trainer Stephen Lee and Murwillumbah’s Matt Dunn have multiple horses in the race.

Lee’s best chance could be with six-year-old gelding Nothingforthepress after it finished second in the $65,000 Ballina Cup in January.

The David Graham-trained Melted Moments won that race and will run again on Friday.

It has won two races since then and finished second in its most recent run at Murwillumbah earlier this month.

Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen is looking for a second straight win with Antilia after his prized mare Queen of Kingston took out the Beef Week Cup last year.

The horse died after a race injury earlier this year.

>>> Death of one of Lismore’s top racehorses devastates trainer

Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby has one of his regulars in the race with Partnership while Casino’s Scott Cumming has listed seven-year-old gelding Landmarks.

Grafton jockey Leah Kilner has the ride with Landmarks a Casino Cup winner in 2017 and 2018.

>>> Paget retires from racing on a winning note

There will be eight races on the day with the Beef Week Cup at 3.50pm.

Crowds are not allowed under current coronavirus restrictions.