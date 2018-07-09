Multiple occupancies to soon face water access charge

Ballina Shire Council will phase in new water charges.

Ballina Shire Council will phase in new water charges. Ablestock.com

PROPERTIES with multiple occupancies in the Ballina Shire will have to pay a water access charge from this financial year.

Ballina Shire Council met in an extraordinary meeting to overturn a motion passed at the last ordinary meeting on June 28.

Councillors voted 6-4 to reject plans to implement water access charges for secondary dwellings and units at the ordinary meeting.

But mayor David Wright used his casting vote to rescind that decision last night.

Councillors then unanimously supported an amendment from Cr Ben Smith, which suggested they implement the charge on a staged basis.

This financial year, properties with multiple dwellings will continue to pay one $220 water access charge, and all additional dwellings will pay $110.

That discounted rate will apply to secondary dwellings like granny flats on a block with another home, as well as units.

Properties under a strata were already required to pay a water access charge for each dwelling, so will not be impacted by the change.

The council may increase the discounted rate to the full $220 next financial year.

Councillor Phillip Meehan, who had pushed for the rescission on the basis of equity, welcomed the decision as "appropriate” for the shire.

Cr Wright said if the change didn't go through, the shortfall would have been picked up by the region's 14,000 other properties.

He said other councils had opted for the same payment method for all residences.

"We were told originally we would be the only ones doing it,” he said.

"We weren't the only ones.”

He said about 330 properties would be affected by the change.

"I think what's going to happen is people will understand it's the fairer way to go,” he said.

"Because we had the rate rise we wanted to keep our charges down.”

He said the charge would bring water access into line with the payment models the council already had in place for sewerage and garbage.