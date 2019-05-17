Multiple choice: Choose your own election result

Choose your own election results with this handy guide.

HERE in the Byron Shire News room we are just so busy we don't have time to wait around for the election results.

And given that more than 3 million Australia has decided to vote early in order to get to the kid's footie/weekly shopping/hairdressers on Saturday we won't know on the night anyway...probably.

Besides the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) computer will probably spend the whole evening buffering, causing Antony Green to have a stroke live on air so we won't know for sure what's going on.

So we have put together a handy multiple choice "REVEALED: Shock Election Result” multiple-choice-news-story you can fill in at your leisure so you'll have something vaguely in the ballpark result wise to discuss with colleagues on Monday (Christ, where did the weekend go!) morning.

So here goes.

1. AUSTRALIANS woke on Sunday morning following an election that will go down in history as both the most tedious and nastiest campaign since Federation, to discover they had opted for:

a. A semi-scary leap into the unknown.

b. Three more years of the same shit as before.

c. A confused mess with nobody at all really in charge.

d. Somehow (no-one really understands how) voting in an asylum's worth of hard right lunatics and corporate psychopaths to fill the senate.

2. One of Australia's most popular and effective Prime Ministers, Bob Hawke, had breathed his last on the eve of last Saturday's election throwing into sharp relief the paucity in the quality of the current crop of candidates competing to helm the nation into a future fraught with challenges.

So the newly minted government is expected to:

a. Splinter into factions, within about 12 months and remove the bloke we just voted in as PM

b. Do almost nothing about the climate emergency.

c. Spend the next three years racing around the halls of Parliament House with the legislative equivalent of a butterfly net and a syringe full of tranquiliser trying to coral the lunatics in the senate.

d. Terrifyingly, all of the above.

3. Pundits and conservative talk show hosts, masquerading as real journalists, across the Media-scape, Blog-osphere, Twitter-verse and Insta-wank were:

a. Smirking and rubbing their hands together knowing the status quo had been maintained and those oily fossil fuel dollars would continue to lubricate the wheels of industry and government

b. In a state of near catatonic depression because the status quo had been maintained and they would have to keep trying to explain why science.

c. Elated and amazed the electorate had got it so right, electing a government that might do something about the climate, make corporate tax dodgers (we all know who you are) pay their fair share, make it easier to buy your first home, put some money back into hospitals, public education and the ABC and, you know, basically stop being dicks.

4. By Monday morning the electorate were:

a. Back at work like nothing had happened humming The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again to themselves.

b. Trying to work out what bullshit reason they will feed the AEC for not voting to avoid getting fined.

c. Lining up again at pre-polling stations to start voting out the clowns they had only just voted in on Saturday.