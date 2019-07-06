Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE SCENE: Two cattle died after this truck rolled near Kempsey this morning.
THE SCENE: Two cattle died after this truck rolled near Kempsey this morning. Frank Redward
News

Multiple cattle dead after truck rolls near highway

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Jul 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY reports suggest multiple cattle have died after a livestock truck rolled on the North Coast this morning.

It's believed the B-double vehicle overturned when it was going through a roundabout on Macleay Valley Way, just off the Pacific Highway north of Kempsey.

It's understood two cattle were killed in the incident, with the remainder herded safely to a nearby paddock.

The accident occurred at 10.40am, with NSW Police, NSW ambulance and Fire and Rescue all attending the scene.

The truck is still lying on the road with heavy salvage machinery on scene to help turn it upright.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to minimise congestion as there is already heavy delays in the area due to the incident.

Police are still on scene investigating how the accident occurred.

editors picks emergency livestock truck crash north coast nsw police traffic crash truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Young Australians open up about mental health

    premium_icon Young Australians open up about mental health

    Whats On STORIES linked through a common thread in new documentary.

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Breaking Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service for Tim Watkins

    Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    premium_icon Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    Politics Kevin Hogan says tax relief will help many people

    After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    premium_icon After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    Business The self confessed cake king shares his secrets