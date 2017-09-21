Multilingual estate agent tips Asian investment boost

Toowoomba is set for an influx of Asian investors.

TOOWOOMBA'S only multilingual real estate agent believes the region will benefit from a massive influx of investors from Asia.

LJ Hooker residential sales agent Chris Tang served in the Singapore Air Force for 25 years and can speak Mandarin, Cantonese and Hokkien.

The long-time Toowoomba resident said the region's strong but stable growth was appealing to potential landbuyers in China, Singapore and elsewhere in Asia.

"I understand that Toowoomba has a growing Asian demographic," he said.

"Toowoomba has much more to offer than even nine or 10 years ago.

"Toowoomba is really growing, we can see people are interested from China and in southeast Asia."

Mr Tang said the majority of Asian business culture was based on trust and economics, with very little room for emotions.

He said overseas investors he had spoken to were impressed with Toowoomba's growth numbers, in terms of population, wealth and housing market.

"A lot of our culture is built on trust. Within the Asian group, we communicate on the telephone, we are active in the social media like WeChat (China's version of Facebook)," he said.

"With all these enquiries, I can see that people are interested to buy into Toowoomba.

"They have confidence in the property market in Toowoomba. If you look around, I believe you can see a lot of businesses that are owned by Asians.

"Toowoomba has lots to offer with universities, medical facilities, commercial markets."

LJ Hooker Toowoomba's Head of Operations Jeremy Lewis said this interest from Asia had already turned into sales.

"Around 62% of our enquiry come from an online basis, however when we're focusing on investors, in the last two months we've sold a couple of properties, three or four that have been invested from overseas," he said.

"How the Asian market works is, if there's commercial progress and growth, they see the residential market doing well.

"They're not overly-emotive - they're commercially driven, so they'll see the reciprocation of the residential market (if the economy is strong).

"I believe the enquiry level from the Asian market will increase as Toowoomba grows with capital growth."