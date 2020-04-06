Menu
NEXT STAGE: A development application has been lodged for the next stage of the ongoing Waterford Park Estate development in Goonellabah. Photo: Supplied
Multi-million G-bah estate continues to expand

Jackie Munro
6th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
A DEVELOPMENT application for the next stage of a Goonellabah estate development is now on public exhibition.

Lismore City Council received the application last month from Newton Denny Chapelle to undertake a subdivision to create three additional residential lots as well as a park at Acacia Ave in Goonellabah.

The DA has an estimated cost of $450,000 and will also include creation of a new park, extension of the road network and associated infrastructure services and filling of the existing natural gully.

According to the application, the proposed additional residential lots, together with the new park, will form stage 9 of the Waterford Park Estate subdivision.

The estate is being developed on a cleared macadamia farm located off Oliver Ave in Goonellabah.

The 16-stage development, which is opposite the Lismore Workers Sports Club and near Holland St, consists of 234 residential lots, with stage 8 recently released.

According to websites realestate.com and Domain, Waterford Park Estate's stage 8 lots are selling for between $195,000 - $215,000.

The development application is on public exhibition on the Lismore City Council's website until May 6, 2020.

