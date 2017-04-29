Multi-million dollar punt on Oakes Oval

Lismore Council's general manager Gary Murphy, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the fast tacking of $3M upgrade funding for Oakes Oval.

THE $3million upgrade of Lismore's Oakes Oval has been fast tracked with plans for construction to go under way as soon as July.

The Federal Government will contribute $1.4million for the project, with its other major sponsors coming from AFL, Lismore City Council and Lismore Swans.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the funding could not have come at a better time, as the community is in the middle of rebuilding after the devastating flood.

"The upgrade is a big-ticket redevelopment, involving an extension of the grandstand roof cover, expanding the on-field playing area, replacing change rooms and toilet facilities and installing a new electronic scoreboard,” Mr Hogan said.

"The upgrade of Oakes Oval will mean it will become Northern NSW's premier sporting facility, capable of hosting premiership AFL, rugby league, soccer and rugby union matches.”

With tendering plans under way Lismore mayor Isaac Smith is hopeful that the project will be completed by the end of this year.

"It will be completed and actually up and running for the sports users again as quick as we possibly can get it because its our number one venue in town so we want to make sure we get it done, make it look schmick and get people playing as quickly as possible,” Cr Smith said.

Council is excited to see the positive effect the new grounds will have on the entire community.

"Its a whole of Lismore project we are talking about our Lismore lantern parade which is an iconic event, our signature event for Lismore,” Cr Smith said.

"They will be able to use more of the grandstands, more of the seating, it is going to be exciting for them to actually come into a facility that is better built for their purposes.

"Its going to bring more events here, more people to town, its actually going to benefit those businesses and put dollars back into our local shops.”