Mullum's show is set to thrill

AWARD: Col Macdonald will receive a Royal Agricultural Societies of NSW Special Recognition Award for his support and dedication to the Poultry Pavilion. Little More Grace Photographics

EXCITEMENT is building in Mullumbimby ahead of this year's 111th Mullumbimby Show and Truck Parade, which starts this Saturday at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds.

This year's show iswill run from November 10-11, with the truck parade starting at 11am from the Manns Road Industrial Estate.

All trucks taking part need to be registered before 10am.

Competition is expected to be tough in the Chincogan Store Tug O' War, a new event this year that will feature teams of four, young and old, representing community groups such as local sporting clubs, businesses and services competing in an almighty test of strength.

With no entry fee, teams are already rushing to sign up to win cash and voucher prizes for best and worst dressed and lots of other surprise categories.

"This is a fun teams event for groups of four with no fitness or experience required and with extra points awarded for team spirit, creativity and hilarity,” organiser Tanja Branson said.

"We have a pet show happening on Sunday morning with categories for largest to smallest, most interesting tail, most captivating fur coat, intriguing eyes and for the most unique pet and the best trick.

"But the most popular and hotly contested category by far is always for the person who dresses and looks most like their pet category.

"One of Mullumbimby's favourite comediennes, Ellen Briggs, will be hosting the pet show.”

"This year in the main pavilion we are celebrating the sugar cane industry with special classes for pound cakes and sugar cane field photography, plus exhibitions and there is always plenty for the kids to do with Macadamia Castle bringing animals for the animal nursery.”

The gate fees this year are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for those 16 years and under.

Under fives get in for free.

Memberships are available from the Mullumbimby Showgrounds prior to the show for just $15 for adults and $7.50 for juniors and provide two days unlimited entry.

For more details see the Mullumbimby Show feature on pages 32-37.