Mullum's iconic poinciana tree to be chopped down

TOO DANGEROUS: Mullumbimby's iconic poinciana tree is set to be cut down as early as next week. Moni Emilio
Samantha Poate
by

MULLUMBIMBY'S iconic poinciana tree will be cut down as early as next week, with the owner saying it had become extremely dangerous.

Cafe owner and licensee Moni Emilio said there was fungus the roots of the tree.

"Above the earth the identity of the trunk has dissolved away so much that it will basically be a weak point and the tree will just fall over," she said.

"It is really from a safety perspective (that we have to cut it down). We have had it braced and we have also been tracking this for the last year or so."

Ms Emilio said Byron Shire Council approved the decision and the tree is scheduled to be taken away early next week.

"We are considering putting a new poinciana tree in its place," she said.

In light of how significant the tree is, Ms Emilio is reaching out to the local community to come and say goodbye.

"We are going to reach out to everyone that has had a connection to the poinciana tree and the journey of that site to come and see it," she said.

"People have a lot of emotional connection to the tree so I think it is worth while reaching out.

"Heaps of people have actually come in and said 'my mum was born under this tree'."

Lismore Northern Star
