Police are seeking the assistance of the community to locate Bo Whitton who is a well-known resident from the Mullumbimby area.

Ms Whitton was last seen on the 19 December in Tweed Heads.

Police and family have concerns for her safety.

If anyone has any information about Bo's whereabouts please call Byron Bay Police station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.