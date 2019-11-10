Mullumbimby Show gives glimpse into life of a truck driver

Tony and Tracey Lake with their truck at the Mullumbimby Show.

IT'S not every day you get the chance to get up close to a big truck.

But head down to the Mullumbimby Show this weekend to see more than 80 trucks of all sizes.

Show president and former truck driver Mark Ward said combining the truck show with the agriculture show meant there was something for everyone to enjoy across the weekend.

"There's about 83 trucks, I think the furtherest ones come from Harvey Bay and Coffs Harbour,” Mr Ward said.

"It's pretty much the same crowd who come every time because they're really good supporters.

"It's really good they keep coming back.”

Mr Ward said the truck show is a chance for people to learn more about these big machines that are on the roads all day.

"It's mainly to show awareness to the locals how big (trucks) actually are,” he said.

"A lot of people who aren't involved around trucks don't know how big they are and what they do.

"Everything we buy, eat and drink comes by truck.”

Mount Cotton truck driver Tony Lake said he never misses the Mullumbimby Show.

"This is about my fifth or sixth time, my grandparents are from here,” he said.

"I just like to support the show.

"It's always a good time.”

The show also is a chance for truck drivers and their families to enjoy some time together.

"There's 83 trucks and they've nearly all got kids and their wives and followers, which means there's about 500 people they bring,” Mr Ward said.

"It's not just about the truckies. It's great for their wives and kids.

"The kids go to the rides, sideshow alley and the petting zoo.

"If you go to another truck show there's only trucks and the wives and kids get bored but here there's things for them to do.

"I don't think we can really improve very much, there's something here for everyone.”

Showgrounds open on Sunday, November 10 from 7am.

For more information, visit www.mullumbimbyshow.org.au.