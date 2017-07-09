Mullumbimby SES opens its doors to the community

SES Members from the Ballina and Mullumbimby SES Units. Pictured at The Cape Byron Lighthouse.

THE Mullumbimby SES has invited all Byron Shire residents to their Open Day on Saturday July 15.

Unit Controller Mike Davison-Long said this is the best opportunity for locals to check out the gear and ask any questions they may have.

"If you would like to see the SES gear, or talk with SES members about how to improve your own preparations in case of emergencies, this is your opportunity,” Mr Davison-Long said.

The main attraction of the day will be the new SES Light Storm Vehicle.

"The new truck has everything on board to help volunteer crews who respond to requests for assistance during storm and flood events,” Mr Davison-Long said.

"It has the lighting and equipment to let us work safely and effectively in the great variety of emergencies that arise in the shire.

"These include trees down on homes, flood rescues, restoring access in case of medical emergencies, and assisting police with searches for missing persons.”

Mr Davison-Long said the Unit is also seeking additional members, with particular emphasis on volunteers who can help in field teams responding to flood rescues and storm emergencies; along with computer operators who can help with tasking and communications from the unit HQ.

"If you are interested come along or apply on line,” he said.

The Open Day is in the Council Compound at 31 Coolamon Scenic Drive, on Saturday 15th July from 10 am to 2 pm.