Mullumbimby mans up in the pool

Mullumbimby No 5 John Dixon and No 12 Nathan Diehm compete for the ball against Alstonville in the FNC Water Polo semi-final at Mullumbimby. Mitchell Craig

IT was on for young and old when Mullumbimby beat Southern Cross University 14-11 in the Far North Coast A-grade men's water polo grand final.

The experience of Mullumbimby proved too much in their home pool, with the team having played together for several years and winning plenty of FNC premierships.

The SCU team comprised a lot of teenagers with most of them having come out of the Alstonville High School water polo system.

However, one of Mullumbimby's younger players was a standout on grand final day with Nathan Diehm capping a fine season.

He scored four goals in an 8-3 semi-final win over Alstonville earlier in the day and backed it up with another strong performance against SCU.

"Mullumbimby are a very experienced team and they brought in some good younger players like Nathan Diehm,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"Pim Hendrix does a great job in and out of the water with them and they've been a successful team for a number of years now.

"They play smart and manage to beat a lot of teams by the way they move the ball around.”

The Mullumbimby team also included Brian Donnellan, Mark Edwards, Greg Milham, Paul Banister, John Dixon, Tony Margan, Scott Harvey, Shannon Hunter and Kyle Sharpe.

SCU had to get to the grand final the hard way after a 7-all draw in the semi-final against Lennox Head went to a penalty shoot-out.

The sides could be separated after the five shots at goal and the deadlock was eventually broken by the first shot that missed from a Lennox Head player.

Lennox Head had a good mix of players this season with Nathan Durkin, Kai Pick, Ben Beesley and Rese Emanuel leading the way.

Daniel Sawyer and Benjamin Rupnik were among the best in the SCU side.

Earlier, Byron Bay won the B-grade grand final for a second straight year while two women's teams played an exhibition game.

It was a challenging season for FNC Water Polo but they managed to get through it despite pool closures at Alstonville, Ballina and Lismore.

"We look forward to next season and having all the pools available will really help us,” Nunn said.